Huddersfield Town struggled in last season’s Sky Bet Championship. It was a series of struggles mainly brought about by their inconsistency.

Huddersfield Town fans had to sit and watch their side suffer too many losses and a season that saw them finish in 20th place in the table.

This season promised to be a mini-repeat of that but consecutive wins against Preston North End and Sheffield United see the Terriers in 10th place after four games.

Carlos Corberan’s men left it late against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane yesterday. After conceding a 92nd-minute equaliser to Billy Sharp, the West Yorkshire side took all three points at the death with a late Levi Colwill winner.

Here are three Huddersfield Town players who impressed in Sheffield United win.

Josh Koroma – WhoScored rating 7.79

22-year-old Koroma joined the Terriers from Leyton Orient and was the club’s leading scorer last season with eight goals in 20 Championship games.

In a game where Huddersfield Town were starved of possession, Koroma saw just 1.3% of the ball. However, he still managed to work himself into position to get four shots off – two of these being on-target shots.

One of these led to the opening goal of the game but he wasn’t just about attacking. He also weighed in with five successful tackles. Three of these were in his own half as he tracked back.

It was a good, all-round performance for the young Terrier and he stood out as a result of it.

Levi Colwill – WhoScored rating 7.51

18-year-old Chelsea loanee Colwill played on the left side of a back three for Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

His performance, capped by that late, late winning goal was one that caught the eye. Defensively, he won three of his four tackles, made five clearances and one interception.

He took 34 touches of the ball in the game, only six of these coming in Sheffield United’s half of the field. That was a testament to how the Terriers were pegged back for most of the game.

However, the only touch that mattered was that one at the death on the edge of the Blades’ six-yard box.

Naby Sarr – WhoScored rating 7.00

28-year-old Sarr joined the Terriers from Charlton Athletic two seasons ago. He’s established himself as a solid, dependable member of the Town side.

With Huddersfield Town having their backs against the wall against their Sheffield counterparts, a strong defensive display was needed,

Sarr made sure he played his part. He completed the only tackle that he was faced with, won all three of the headers he contested and made a game-leading eight clearances.

His solidity at the centre of Town’s back three helped to bring the three points back to West Yorkshire and the John Smith’s Stadium.

Quoted data derived from WhoScored’s match page for Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town