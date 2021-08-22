Sheffield United had an encouraging first season back in the Premier League, finishing in 9th position. Last season was anything but that for the Blades.

Sheffield United looked like relegation candidates all season long and it was no surprise when this was confirmed.

Those struggles have continued in this season’s Sky Bet Championship. After four games, the South Yorkshire side are next to bottom in the Championship table.

Their latest game saw them lose 2-1 to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. It was a gut-wrenching loss with the Terriers taking all three points as Levi Colwill (90+4′) snatched the game after Billy Sharp (90+2′) equalised for the Blades.

With the game and result in mind, here are three Sheffield United players who disappointed in the Huddersfield loss.

Rhian Brewster – WhoScored rating 6.16

Brewster was bought by Sheffield United for a then club-record fee of £23.5million from Liverpool. Since signing he’s only scored once in 33 games for the Blades.

For a striker of his calibre, his two shots on target from only 0.6% of the game’s total possession was disappointing. Also disappointing was his link-up play – connecting with just four passes from his five attempts.

It was a disappointing day for Brewster culminating in his substitution on 65 minutes – replaced by Billy Sharp.

Wes Foderingham – WhoScored rating 6.10

Foderingham came in for his first start this season for United, replacing Michael Verrips who shipped four in midweek against West Brom.

The former Rangers and Swindon Town stopper has seen his time served as a back-up to the now-departed Aaron Ramsdale.

This rustiness showed in not being fully alert to track the danger of Levi Colwill running in at the far post to score Huddersfield Town’s late winner.

George Baldock – WhoScored rating 6.15

Baldock didn’t impose himself on the game enough as a player with 70 Premier League appearances to his name should.

Playing as a right-sided midfielder, Baldock saw a decent amount (6.1%) of possession in the game, From this, he had 43 accurate passes from 47 attempts at an accuracy of 91%.

17 of those passes were aimed into the final third of the pitch but only one of them was a key pass leading to a chance. Slavisa Jokanovic surely needs to see more threat from a player like Baldock who knows the Blades system well.

Quoted data derived from WhoScored’s match page for Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town