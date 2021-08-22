Bolton Wanderers have suffered an alarming fall from grace over recent seasons. However, the Trotters are on their way back up.

Bolton fans have seen themselves and their side through the struggles in football and now have the joy of watching their side in League One once again.

Promotion last season saw them bounce back into the third tier of English football. They currently sit just outside the play-off places in 7th after four games of the season.

Trotters’ boss Ian Evatt has bulked his side up with a number of free transfer signings ahead of this season.

After today’s 2-1 victory over Oxford United, he went out of his way to set the record straight over stories of links to ex-Stoke City midfielder James McClean.

McClean dismisses Bolton interest after joining Wigan

James McClean is a multi-capped Ireland international who made the switch to the DW Stadium and Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Commenting on the move, McClean said that the Latics were the only side he would play for in League One. Per Wigan Today, McClean said he never considered following interest from other sides – specifically naming Bolton Wanderers as interested.

McClean said of that: “The Bolton one, for a lot of reasons, wasn’t something I was going to take interest in.”

Bolton boss Evatt sets record straight on Trotters’ interest

However, Bolton boss Evatt took issue with McClean’s view that the Trotters were interested in him.

Commenting pointedly on this per The Bolton News, Evatt said: “We were never interested in James McClean.” He then continued along that straight-talking vein.

Evatt added: “To come out and make a statement like that… It is false. Completely false. His agent was ringing my phone off the hook.”

Thoughts?

It’s always strange when it comes to transfer season with agents and the media touting players as interested in certain clubs.

However, here you have the player themselves quoting interest received from another side.

Whichever way you look at it, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is having none of it. As far as he’s concerned, and he’s very vocal about it, there was never any interest from them for McClean.