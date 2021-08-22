Huddersfield Town were a side who deceived more than they flattered last season. At the season’s end, they were fighting relegation.

Huddersfield Town fans were right to be critical of the Terriers, the results and performances just weren’t there.

There was none of that this afternoon in the Yorkshire derby as the Terriers took on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It was a cagey affair with more than just three points at stake for both sides. That much played out across a nervous opening 45 minutes.

Both sides probed and pushed at each other but the game was scoreless at the half.

In truth, the game only really opened up in the last 15-or-so minutes of the second 45.

Town scored first through Josh Koroma (75′) and his goal looked to be the winner as the game headed into timed added-on.

It was Sheffield United who struck back as the match edged past the 90-minute mark. Veteran striker Billy Sharp (90+1′) converted David McGoldrick’s assist to give the Blades what looked like a last-gasp equaliser.

However, there was a further twist at the end with Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill (90+3′) stepping up to give the Terriers their second win of the week.

It was a result that lifted Carlos Corberan’s men up to 10th in the table after the opening four games.

It was also a result that has had Huddersfield Town fans commenting on Twitter as they condemned their Yorkshire rivals to the relegation zone.

Jubilant Huddersfield Town fans comment after Sheffield United victory