Huddersfield Town were a side who deceived more than they flattered last season. At the season’s end, they were fighting relegation.

Huddersfield Town fans were right to be critical of the Terriers, the results and performances just weren’t there.

There was none of that this afternoon in the Yorkshire derby as the Terriers took on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It was a cagey affair with more than just three points at stake for both sides. That much played out across a nervous opening 45 minutes.

Both sides probed and pushed at each other but the game was scoreless at the half.

In truth, the game only really opened up in the last 15-or-so minutes of the second 45.

Town scored first through Josh Koroma (75′) and his goal looked to be the winner as the game headed into timed added-on.

It was Sheffield United who struck back as the match edged past the 90-minute mark. Veteran striker Billy Sharp (90+1′) converted David McGoldrick’s assist to give the Blades what looked like a last-gasp equaliser.

However, there was a further twist at the end with Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill (90+3′) stepping up to give the Terriers their second win of the week.

It was a result that lifted Carlos Corberan’s men up to 10th in the table after the opening four games.

It was also a result that has had Huddersfield Town fans commenting on Twitter as they condemned their Yorkshire rivals to the relegation zone.

Jubilant Huddersfield Town fans comment after Sheffield United victory

What a result and brilliant performance lads. Absolute scenes at the end. Brilliant day out. Love you Huddersfield Town UTT @htafc #htafc 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪💙💙💙😊😊👏👏👌👌 pic.twitter.com/RSwGRB5Tvm — Thomas Jepson#TeamLH44 #MercedesAMGF1 (@HTAFCTom44LH) August 21, 2021

Massive 3 points today #htafc thought it was too defensive first half and we looked dangerous in 2nd when actually had a go at them. But then again maybe that is the whole point! — Danny Bell (@dannybell32) August 21, 2021

What a win let’s kick on from This now get sinani in the team against Everton see what he can do also reading 🔵🔵#htfc — jay (@jayHTAFC) August 21, 2021

Unreal to be in that away end. Absolute carnage 😍 #htafc — jai (@jaisinghhhh) August 21, 2021

Going back and reading the #htafc timeline for the last few minutes of the match is Entertainment with a capital E. — Horseman (@RussHorsfall) August 21, 2021

I don’t think i’m overdoing it here when I say that @levi_colwill might be the best centre back in England. #HTAFC #CFC — Ben (@HTFC_Ben) August 21, 2021

And that is why we travel away 💙🤍 #htafc — Steven Gill (@SGilly223) August 21, 2021

Can’t remember a last minute winner 😂 what a day #htafc — Matt (@matt24htfc) August 21, 2021