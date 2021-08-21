Bradford City sank to their lowest league position since 1966 last season before threatening the play-offs with a string of wins.

Bradford City fans saw the Bantams drop off after that run, ending the season in 15th place in League Two.

The West Yorkshire started to put their house in order over the summer, beginning by taking the decision to pursue Derek Adams who’d just taken Morecambe up to League One.

The Bantams managed to convince Adams to drop back down to League Two and it could prove to be their most astute move of the summer.

Adams has moulded the Bantams in his image and they are currently in 2nd place in the table and on an unbeaten start to the season.

Today they faced a trip to Derbyshire to face Mansfield Town – a win for either creating breathing space between the two.

It was visitors City who struck the first blow with ex-Leeds United youngster Paudie O’Connor (19′) turning in Callum Cooke’s assist.

The home side Stags were not going to simply lie down and were level before the half-time whistle, Oliver Hawkins (37′) striking his first of the afternoon.

Hawkins (57′) made it 2-1 for Mansfield as the home side underlined the fact they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

However, City fought their way back to parity, Charles Vernam (61′) turning in Cooke’s second assist of the game.

There was still enough time for Andy Cook (88′) to hit a late Bantams’ winner against the side who let him go on a free in the summer.

Here’s how some Bradford City fans reacted to the come-from-behind victory against Mansfield

Bradford City fans comment after last-gasp victory

What a win that was.. no stopping this lot #bcafc — Martin (@BankfootBantam) August 21, 2021

This is why I love football 😍 #bcafc — Nathan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@nathanl3ach) August 21, 2021

Something is happening at Valley Parade.

After defensive first sideways passing garbage, this is a breath of fresh air.

Fantastic #bcafc — Bacon Bantam (@BaconBantam) August 21, 2021

What a team! This time last year we’d have just put down the tools. Btw we look very fit and I’d say that is part of the reason we won! Exciting times! #bcafc — Chris (@dizzyuptheguy) August 21, 2021

I'm not sure I can make it to the end of the season if it's like this every week… 😅 #bcafc — 📚⚽ Kate ⚽📚 (@bantambookworm) August 21, 2021

At 2-1 down we’d have no chance of winning that in the last couple of seasons. Things are very different now, brilliant comeback win #bcafc — Dave (@dmahon11) August 21, 2021

Hundred points, hundred points DEREK ADAMS!! #BCAFC — Scott Wilkins (@scottwilkins85) August 21, 2021

What a way to win it! Showed Proper character to bounce back after that 2nd goal, brilliant result and a very entertaining game of football. Fair play to Mansfield, caused us problems all day down the left, McLaughlin looks class.

Both sides should be up there! #bcafc #mtfc — Josh_🔱 (@Jel_Bcafc) August 21, 2021