Birmingham City struggled for consistency in last season’s Sky Bet Championship competition – ending the season in 18th place.

Birmingham City’s start to the current season has flashes of that inconsistency. There was none of that today though against Luton Town.

The Blues were two-up by half-time. Defender Marc Roberts (7′) put them 1-0 up, converting Jeremie Bela’s assist.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong showed his class (26′), laying on a goal for striker Scott Hogan.

The second half was hardly underway when Hogan (47′) popped up again to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

Hogan was pulled on the hour, making way for Chuks Aneke. Despite Luton looking for a way back into the game, Birmingham City continued to turn the screw.

With the game in its final stretch, the Blues scored a fourth of the afternoon through Gary Gardener (85′) who’d only been on the pitch a few minutes,

That wasn’t the last scoring action of the game, with Aneke (88′) scoring a fifth goal of the game.

Here’s what jubilant Birmingham City fans had to say after their side’s crushing defeat of Luton Town.

Jubilant Birmingham City fans react to crushing 5-0 win

WE ARE GOING UP SAY WE ARE GOING UP! #bcfc — Ben 🍋 (@BenCookV2) August 21, 2021

We’re just living in a lee bowyers world 🔵⚪️ #KRO #BCFC — paul delves (@delves1) August 21, 2021

Got to be the best performance I’ve watched in the last 10 years at least. May sound like an exaggeration but in every part of the pitch it was perfection. Well done Bowyer. #BCFC — JMblues (@JMbcfc_) August 21, 2021

That was a sensational performance from start to finish absolutely incredible. Up the Blues and up the Bowyer #bcfc — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) August 21, 2021

5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ performance from my beloved @BCFC what a result and fully deserved! — skinnyjeansscott (@skinnyjeanssco1) August 21, 2021