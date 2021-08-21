Sunderland beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland hosted AFC Wimbledon in League One this afternoon as they looked to build on their steady start to the season, in what is Lee Johnson’s first full semester in charge.

It was a cagey first half at the Stadium of Light, but a first league goal of the season from Carl Winchester on 65 minutes handed the home side a narrow win.

From that first half performance though, one player stood out as having a particularly poor game – Lynden Gooch.

The American has often split opinion among Black Cats fans and he undoubtedly struggled against the Dons today, having started every League One fixture for his side so far this season.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Gooch’s performance v AFC Wimbledon today: