Sunderland beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland hosted AFC Wimbledon in League One this afternoon as they looked to build on their steady start to the season, in what is Lee Johnson’s first full semester in charge.

It was a cagey first half at the Stadium of Light, but a first league goal of the season from Carl Winchester on 65 minutes handed the home side a narrow win.

From that first half performance though, one player stood out as having a particularly poor game – Lynden Gooch.

The American has often split opinion among Black Cats fans and he undoubtedly struggled against the Dons today, having started every League One fixture for his side so far this season.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Gooch’s performance v AFC Wimbledon today:

Danny Collins says ‘Gooch was a bit frustrating in first half’. Understatement of the season so far Danny #safc — stroller (@nigeynugs) August 21, 2021

Gooch and O’Nien very poor. Get Neil in the midfield and bring Cirkin on #SAFC — Callum Bradfield (@camelxcvii) August 21, 2021

Terrible that, Gooch having a mare. Embleton and Pritchard should be an either or and not both in this system. Gooch off for Alves who should go right back. Winiesta into the middle next to O'Nien and Embleton to right wing #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) August 21, 2021

0-0 HT. Gooch's decision making needs to be better. Stewart, Neil and Pritchard have been unlucky. We can snatch this tbh, just like Tuesday night, we need to be more clinical. #SAFC — 🖖 Talon 🖖 (@TalonPlaysYT) August 21, 2021

Gooch off please #SAFC — Bill Dawson (@DampDogBill) August 21, 2021

How many League 1 teams that have promotion ambitions would have Lynden Gooch in their starting eleven? #safc — Jordan (@_wisemensay) August 21, 2021