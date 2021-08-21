Sheffield United lost 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United hosted their Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town today, as Slavisa Jokanovic went in search of his first win as Blades boss.

The visit of a struggling Huddersfield side was the perfect oppurtunity for the Serb to do just that, but his side would fall behind to a 75th-minute goal from Josh Koroma.

Hometown hero Billy Sharp popped up in the 92nd minute to equalise for Sheffield United but for a Levi Colwill injury time winner for Huddersfield heaping more misery on the Blades.

One man impressed a lot of watching United fans today – Sander Berge. The Norwegian put on a fine first-half display to remind everyone why he’s been in-demand over the summer, having started all of his side’s Championship games now.

