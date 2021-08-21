Sheffield United lost 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United hosted their Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town today, as Slavisa Jokanovic went in search of his first win as Blades boss.

The visit of a struggling Huddersfield side was the perfect oppurtunity for the Serb to do just that, but his side would fall behind to a 75th-minute goal from Josh Koroma.

Hometown hero Billy Sharp popped up in the 92nd minute to equalise for Sheffield United but for a Levi Colwill injury time winner for Huddersfield heaping more misery on the Blades.

One man impressed a lot of watching United fans today – Sander Berge. The Norwegian put on a fine first-half display to remind everyone why he’s been in-demand over the summer, having started all of his side’s Championship games now.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about Berge’s performance today:

The real Sander Berge has arrived — 🆎⚔️ (@saxilbyblade) August 21, 2021

Sander Berge looking much more like the player we’ve all expected to see this half 👏🏻 — 𝑬𝒗𝒊𝒆 𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒍 🐾🍁 (@eviepearl_96) August 21, 2021

Sander Berge levels above. — 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝘇𝘆 🇯🇲 (@Jonzysufc) August 21, 2021

Better from #SUFC. Still lacking goal threat but many positives from that first half. Berge best player on the pitch. Fleck improving. Would like to see us use left flank more often. Sorry to say that Norwood is still not firing. — 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 (@mrdavidsykes) August 21, 2021

Probably better than the Brum game in terms of performance, but once again we look slow in thought and movement. We take so long to progress the play that Huddersfield have been given every chance to prepare. Decent half for Berge I thought, Davies has slotted in well too #sufc — Joseph Clift (@josephclift) August 21, 2021

Sander is levels above in this game so far 🇳🇴⚔️ #twitterbldes #sufc #utb — Jack Godfrey (@Jackcgodfrey) August 21, 2021