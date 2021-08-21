West Brom started the match away at Blackburn Rovers in the best possible way – Alex Mowatt hitting a first-minute stunner of a volley.

West Brom showed their attacking threat in the first half of the game at Ewood Park. Their pressure put Blackburn Rovers on the back foot and the Baggies continued to apply pressure.

That pressure paid dividends with the impressive Matt Phillips converting a Karlan Grant assist three minutes into first-half time added-on.

The second half saw a quick reply from Ben Brereton, Rovers’ Chilean international. The score at 2-1 saw a more composed Blackburn outfit begin to find their feet.

Despite Blackburn pressing for an equaliser, it was the Baggies who battened down the hatches and kept the score at 2-1 for a valuable three points.

Here’s how some West Brom fans reacted on Twitter to the result of the Blackburn Rovers game.

West Brom fans react after holding out for victory at Blackburn

Get in there what a start to the season ! #wba — Andy Warner (@warnerchief) August 21, 2021

That last 15 mins was a great test for us, apart from a silly goal I can’t knock that performance. Up the Albion #wba — Lee Williams (@LeeWilliamsWBA) August 21, 2021

Fantastic result away 🥰 another three fantastic points #WBA — RozzieB (@AoSauntonsands) August 21, 2021

Big result, seasons taking shape nicely, now need 2 or 3 more bodies in the door to keep this up! #wba — Tony 48% Smith (@RoystykinsWBA) August 21, 2021

Nervy end but another 3 points

Alex mowett what a signing though 👏#wba — Dan (@ItsYouDanDanwba) August 21, 2021

This is such a tight league that feels like a significant win already. Great performance. #wba — mrianthomas (@mrianthomas) August 21, 2021

Brilliant win…. Hit the woodwork 4 times 😭😭😭 it should have been much more comfortable. Not a bad side Blackburn. Get in #wba — Cal Scriven (@CalScriven) August 21, 2021