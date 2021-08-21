West Brom started the match away at Blackburn Rovers in the best possible way – Alex Mowatt hitting a first-minute stunner of a volley.

West Brom showed their attacking threat in the first half of the game at Ewood Park. Their pressure put Blackburn Rovers on the back foot and the Baggies continued to apply pressure.

That pressure paid dividends with the impressive Matt Phillips converting a Karlan Grant assist three minutes into first-half time added-on.

The second half saw a quick reply from Ben Brereton, Rovers’ Chilean international. The score at 2-1 saw a more composed Blackburn outfit begin to find their feet.

Despite Blackburn pressing for an equaliser, it was the Baggies who battened down the hatches and kept the score at 2-1 for a valuable three points.

Here’s how some West Brom fans reacted on Twitter to the result of the Blackburn Rovers game.

