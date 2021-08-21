West Brom fans didn’t have much to cheer about last season. Leaking far too many goals, the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League.

West Brom recruited wisely during the summer having lost the exciting Matheus Pereira. One big change was to bring in ex-Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael.

Ismael went back to Oakwell to bring in his former captain, Alex Mowatt, on a free transfer.

They didn’t have long to wait. After a jet-heeled start, former Barnsley and Leeds United star Alex Mowatt crashed in this spectacular volley.

It was a goal scored within 60 seconds of the referee’s whistle to start the game.

Here’s how a selection of West Brom fans reacted to Mowatt’s stunning opener for the Baggies.

West Brom fans comment after Mowatt worldie volley

First to start is the excited response from Express and Star reporter, Joseph Masi.

GGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!! MOWATT!!! YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN A START LIKE IT!!! #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) August 21, 2021

This mood and reaction was picked up on by West Brom fans who commented in their droves.

ALEX MOWATT, CERTIFIED BALLER — 𝙻𝚎𝚎 🦇 (@leerobrts) August 21, 2021

That Mowatt goal is a thing a beauty 😍 — Louis (@booth_louis) August 21, 2021

What a goal that is by Mowatt. Unbelievable player #wba — 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙩 (@scottwba_) August 21, 2021

Jesus Christ mowatt that’s ridiculous!!!! — Daniel WBA Butler (@danielbutler201) August 21, 2021

That Alex Mowatt goal is going to be on club compilations for years to come, just like Zolly’s against Liverpool. Absolute class #wba — Stuart Burbridge (@burbridge_stu) August 21, 2021

That is insane Alex Mowatt — george (@george_downes17) August 21, 2021

Alex Mowatt!!!! Stop goal of the week comp after 1 min! #WBA — Troy (@tr0y1291) August 21, 2021

Trying not to get too carried away but Mowatt may be the best player in the world — Callum Russell (@callumthegrey1) August 21, 2021

