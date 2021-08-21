West Brom fans didn’t have much to cheer about last season. Leaking far too many goals, the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League.

West Brom recruited wisely during the summer having lost the exciting Matheus Pereira. One big change was to bring in ex-Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael.

Ismael went back to Oakwell to bring in his former captain, Alex Mowatt, on a free transfer.

They didn’t have long to wait. After a jet-heeled start, former Barnsley and Leeds United star Alex Mowatt crashed in this spectacular volley.

It was a goal scored within 60 seconds of the referee’s whistle to start the game.

Here’s how a selection of West Brom fans reacted to Mowatt’s stunning opener for the Baggies.

West Brom fans comment after Mowatt worldie volley

First to start is the excited response from Express and Star reporter, Joseph Masi.

This mood and reaction was picked up on by West Brom fans who commented in their droves.

Finally, stretching credibility a little but the technique is the same.