‘What a player’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans hail 32-y/o after Rotherham United win
Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Rotherham United in League One this afternoon.
Sheffield Wednesday made the short journey across South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United in the early kick-off in League One today.
The Millers had taken six points from their opening three and the Owls seven, though it was the home side who could’ve taken a late first half lead but for Kieran Sadlier’s missed penalty.
After the break, goals from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory handed Wednesday their third-successive win-to-nil in League One and places them top of the table in time for the 3pm fixtures.
There were a number of standout performances today but Gregory, who now has two goals in as many games, got a lot of praise.
See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 32-year-old’s performance v Rotherham United today:
What a player #swfc https://t.co/8EsRcL6fKn
— Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) August 21, 2021
Lee Gregory scores goals!!!! 😍
— Luke Jackson (@lukejacko1867) August 21, 2021
Get in Lee Gregory he will get 50 this year ha wawaw
— david higham (@highamclaire) August 21, 2021
Proper goal poacher LOVE IT!
— Ben (@_benshep) August 21, 2021
Annouce 20 goals GET IN. 🔵⚪🦉🦉🦉 https://t.co/0WzlRgDumr
— ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) August 21, 2021
My striker 😍 https://t.co/miRtxCfOrG
— Jack (@jackscrim97) August 21, 2021
He’s bagging 25 this year, telling you https://t.co/URMaX81Bhm
— Joe (@_JoeDavison) August 21, 2021
Definitely gonna make a name for himself this season🤩🤩 https://t.co/tDHMi214td
— SWFCLiam🦉 (@ProperGrimLim) August 21, 2021
Some signing this. https://t.co/FeGaGEWqem
— Dan (@DJisatwit) August 21, 2021