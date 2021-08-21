Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Rotherham United in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday made the short journey across South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United in the early kick-off in League One today.

The Millers had taken six points from their opening three and the Owls seven, though it was the home side who could’ve taken a late first half lead but for Kieran Sadlier’s missed penalty.

After the break, goals from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory handed Wednesday their third-successive win-to-nil in League One and places them top of the table in time for the 3pm fixtures.

There were a number of standout performances today but Gregory, who now has two goals in as many games, got a lot of praise.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 32-year-old’s performance v Rotherham United today:

Lee Gregory scores goals!!!! 😍 — Luke Jackson (@lukejacko1867) August 21, 2021

Get in Lee Gregory he will get 50 this year ha wawaw — david higham (@highamclaire) August 21, 2021

Proper goal poacher LOVE IT! — Ben (@_benshep) August 21, 2021

He’s bagging 25 this year, telling you https://t.co/URMaX81Bhm — Joe (@_JoeDavison) August 21, 2021