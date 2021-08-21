Hull City attacker James Scott has completed a loan departure to Hibernian, as announced by their official club website last night.

Hull City have given the green light for the youngster to return to Scotland to get some games under his belt this season.

Scott’s departure has cleared the space in the Tigers’ squad to bring in the unnamed striker they are pursuing.

Grant McCann’s side are ‘close’ to landing a new centre-forward and expect it to happen next week, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Hull are operating under a transfer embargo so have a restriction in the size of their squad.

This means that they need players to leave before they can bring any in, hence why they were able to complete the long-awaited signing of Tom Huddlestone earlier this week following Thomas Mayer’s exit.

The same applies now and the room has now cleared for a new striker to come in after Scott’s exit.

What next for Hull

Hull are in action today away at Fulham as they look to bounce back from back-to-back home defeats to QPR and Derby County.

The Tigers won their first game of the season 4-1 against Preston North End at Deepdale but have since been knocked back down to earth.

McCann’s side face a tough task against ex-Hull boss Marco Silva’s side this afternoon but won this fixture 3-0 last time the two sides faced each other at Craven Cottage.