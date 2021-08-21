Sunderland have completed the signing of Niall Huggins from Leeds United, as announced by their official club website.

Sunderland have handed a bumper four-year contract to the youngster.

Huggins, who is 20-years-old, has been given the green light by Leeds to move out the exit door on a permanent transfer.

The left-back will boost the Black Cats’ defensive department over the coming years.

Huggins has risen up through the academy at Leeds and has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years.

He was then handed his Premier League debut for the Whites by Marcelo Bielsa last season against Arsenal.

Sunderland have now swooped in and lured him to the North East and will be looking to help him develop over the next few seasons.

Huggins is seen as a long-term investment and will be eager to show what he can do.

Here is how the Sunderland fans have reacted on Twitter to this addition-

You have left a big club to go to a even bigger club Young Man good luck 🔴⚪️⚫️ — Baz 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@paulbasnett10) August 20, 2021

Refreshing to see the club investing in youth. The signing of ‘mediocre has-beens’ on huge wages was a major factor in the clubs rapid fall from grace. Welcome to Wearside Niall. — The Kaiser (@tonythekaizer) August 21, 2021

Welcome to the 2022 League One Champions Niall — George Ollier (@SAFCGeorge6) August 20, 2021

Another youngster – good to see — Trish West (@TrishWest1) August 20, 2021

Beautiful stuff, Vito next🤞 — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) August 20, 2021

Sounds a cracking signing, and good to get a long term deal rather than a one year loan! Welcome to the club lad, good young squad we're putting together like — Guinness Guzzler (@GuzzlerSAFC) August 20, 2021

Welcome Niall, hope you settle in well. — Rob (@robhall372) August 20, 2021