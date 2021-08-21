Doncaster Rovers want to offload two players before the end of the transfer window, as per BBC reporter Andy Giddings on Twitter (see tweet below).

#drfc RW on potential outgoings: "We've had interest in one of our players. I'm going to give the player in question a little bit of time to think about that offer and we'll see where that takes us."

RW wants to get two out 1 being Ed Williams. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) August 20, 2021

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens says there is interest in one of his players.

The League One side could do with clearing the space in their squad before bringing any more signings in.

Not worked out

Williams, who is 26-years-old, has struggled to make an impact at the Keepmoat Stadium and is a player they are looking to move on before the end of the month.

The midfielder joined the Yorkshire club in August last year having impressed in non-league for Kidderminster Harriers but is not in their plans now.

Career to date

He rose up through the youth ranks at Cheltenham Town but was let go as a youngster.

Williams dropped down the leagues to play for Gloucester City before signing for Kidderminster in 2018.

He then spent two years with the Harriers and was their key man in the National League North, scoring a combined 14 goals in all competitions to earn his move to Doncaster.

What next for Doncaster

Donny are winless so far this season and will be looking to pick up their first point(s) of the campaign when they take on Portsmouth this afternoon.

Pompey have made a strong start and will be a tough test for Wellens’ side.