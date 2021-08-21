Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Corey Blackett-Taylor, as announced by their official club website last night.

Charlton Athletic have handed a short-term deal to the winger.

Blackett-Taylor, who is 23-years-old, has been a free agent after parting company with Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season.

He has recently been training with the Addicks and has done enough to earn a contract with the League One side.

Blackett-Taylor rose up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa and went on to play twice for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall to gain experience.

He then spent the past two years with Tranmere and scored a combined eight goals for the Merseyside club.

The ex-England youth international has now landed himself a move to Charlton and has become their seventh signing of the summer.

