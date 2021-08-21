Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Corey Blackett-Taylor, as announced by their official club website last night.

Charlton Athletic have handed a short-term deal to the winger.

Blackett-Taylor, who is 23-years-old, has been a free agent after parting company with Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season.

He has recently been training with the Addicks and has done enough to earn a contract with the League One side.

Read: Charlton Athletic predicted line-up to face Wigan Athletic today

Blackett-Taylor rose up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa and went on to play twice for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall to gain experience.

He then spent the past two years with Tranmere and scored a combined eight goals for the Merseyside club.

The ex-England youth international has now landed himself a move to Charlton and has become their seventh signing of the summer.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to this addition-

Happy to get Blackett-Taylor through the door. Definitely more positive things said about him from Tranmere fans than negative. Seems as if he has bags of ability but an attitude problem. Hopefully that can be resolved pretty swiftly & then it’s a good option to have. #CAFC — JB (@TheSE7_) August 20, 2021

Great news! Good luck, sir! — Stephen Kiely (@StephenKiely1) August 20, 2021

This deal is so ridiculously short at least I won’t have time to be massively underwhelmed #cafc https://t.co/D4iwWHMTKI — Hungry Ted (@HungryTed) August 20, 2021

We needed a winger and we’ve got one. Surprised by the length of the deal but at least it gives him a chance to prove himself. Seen a couple people aren’t happy and I can guarantee they’ve never seen him play. Let’s back Corey and give him a chance #cafc https://t.co/onOirkuYfp — Tyler Rowlinson (@tylerowlinson02) August 20, 2021

Glad we’ve got him through the door but the length of contract doesn’t fill me with confidence. Almost as if we are panicking. #cafc — Jim Baldwin (@Jameseyyy93) August 20, 2021

I don’t how other clubs are going to keep up with all our spending — Robert Shore (@ShoreRobert) August 20, 2021

Brilliant 4 years that's what we need another long team contract, … Oh hang on 4 months 😱 — Paul Williams (@cafcwillo) August 20, 2021