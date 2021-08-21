Charlton Athletic take on Wigan Athletic today as they look for their win first of the season.

Charlton Athletic have made a slow start to the new campaign.

Nigel Adkins side drew the opening game 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday before back-to-back defeats away to Oxford United and MK Dons.

They take on a Wigan side this afternoon who have picked up four points so far.

Team news

Conor Washington is likely to sit out of this one with a back injury, whilst Ben Purrington and Alex Gilbey continue to be out of action.

Striker Ronnie Schwartz returned with the Under-23s earlier this week but is also unlikely to play against the Latics.

Jake Forster-Caskey remains the Addicks’ long-term absentee.

New signing Corey Blackett-Taylor could make his debut.

Quotes

Adkins has told the club’s website: “We’re all emotional, we all want the performance and we all want to win and support the players and the team.”

“Sometimes the results goes against us and you can get frustrated with that, I understand that.”

Predicted line-up

(4-3-3)-

(4-3-3)-

Craig MacGillivray, Adam Matthews, Akin Famewo, Ryan Inniss, Chris Gunter, Sean Clare, Albie Morgan, George Dobson, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Charlie Kirk

Score prediction

This is a tough game for Charlton and Wigan have some very useful players.

The Addicks have a lot of pressure to pick up some points but are in need of some more quality in their ranks.

They need some more signings in my opinion. 1-1 – Jayden Stockley to score.