Barnsley could look to offload Isaac Christie-Davies before the end of the transfer window.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp says he is not part of plans this season, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Christie-Davies, who is 23-years-old, has been training with the Tykes’ Under-23s side and played against Colchester United this week.

However, he is unlikely to force his way into the first-team and may well leave the club.

Read: Player who left Barnsley in January finds new club

Schopp has said: “He is not playing any role in my thinking.

“He stayed with us for only the first couple of days in pre-season.”

Not worked out

Barnsley swooped to sign Christie-Davies in September 2020 but he is yet to play for the Yorkshire club.

The Tykes handed him a three-year deal when he joined but loaned out to Slovakian side Dunajská Streda in the last January transfer window to go and get some game time under his belt.

He went on to play 10 times for the Slovak Super Liga side before heading back to Oakwell this summer.

Read: Barnsley eyeing midfielder and left-back additions

Career to date

Christie-Davies played for Chelsea as a youngster before he was signed by Liverpool in 2018.

However, he went on to play just once for the Reds’ first-team and was released after a loan spell away in Belgium at Club Brugge.

He is not part of Barnsley’s plans now and could be on the move again over the next week or so. The midfielder is no stranger to playing abroad and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing.