Wigan Athletic face a trip to Charlton Athletic in League One today.

Wigan go into the game on the back of a very impressive performance where they were unlucky not to get all three points against a strong Wycombe side. There’s a real optimism amongst the fans after a good start to the season considering the difficulty of the Latics’ first few fixtures.

On the other hand, Charlton Athletic have had a below par beginning to the season after losses to Oxford United and MK Dons. With a team that’s expected to be challenging for play-offs and maybe even promotion, they will certainly be looking to put their bad start behind them and will hoping to kick-start their season today.

Injuries

Wigan Athletic don’t have any players named that will definitely won’t be making the trip down to The Valley, however after missing the last match against Rotherham United and only making the bench against Wycombe Wanderers, Tom Pearce is a doubt.

However, no comment has been made by Wigan boss Richardson so he could well be in contention for the starting eleven.

Charlton are without Conor Washington (back), Ben Purrington (hamstring) and Alex Gilbey (Covid-19) for Saturday’s game. Ronnie Schwartz is back in training and has been playing for the under 23’s but is unlikely to feature as he looks to increase his fitness.

Expected Wigan XI

Ben Amos

Max Power

Jack Whatmough

Kell Watts

Tendayi Darikwa

Tom Naylor

Jordan Cousins

Callum Lang

Will Keane

Jordan Jones

Charlie Wyke

How to Watch

International supporters can watch the game for £10 on Latics TV, while supporters in the UK and Ireland can listen to live audio commentary from Ashley Haughton and Tommy Gore for £4.50.