MK Dons travel to Ipswich Town on Saturday, as two of the pre-season favourites go head-to-head at Portman Road in what promises to be an entertaining affair.

Dons make their first away trip under Liam Manning. He currently has a 50% win rate as manager, losing to Sunderland a day after his appointment, before his sides’ dominant performance against Charlton in midweek was rewarded with three points.

Injuries

David Kasumu (hamstring) and Max Watters (ankle) remain out of action with long-term injuries, whilst a familiar foe is also unavailable for the trip to Portman Road – Daniel Harvie suffered a concussion and was subbed off at half time against Charlton on Tuesday.

Expected MK Dons XI

[1] Andrew Fisher, [2] Tennai Watson, [4] Zak Jules, [5] Warren O’Hora, [6] Harry Darling, [Matt O’Riley], [9] Scott Twine, [10] Mohamed Eisa, [14] Josh Martin, [16] Josh McEachran, [20] Troy Parrott.

Opposition watch

Paul Cook’s free-spending Ipswich side were tipped to start the season strongly, however a rocky start to the campaign sees the Tractor Boys sitting 19th-place in League One with just a point to their name.

George Edmundson, Toto Nsiala, James Norwood, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Sone Aluko are all set to miss out on the tie as Ipswich Town go in search of a first win of the season.

How to watch

If you are unable to attend the game in person, audio is available on iFollow MK Dons and can be bought as either an Audio Match Pass or part of the Audio Season Pass.

Fans outside of the UK are able to purchase a match pass to watch the game.