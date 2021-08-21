Blackpool travel down to the South Coast to face Scott Parker’s Bournemouth this afternoon.

Neil Critchley is still looking for the first win of the season whilst the Cherries look to continue their impressive start as they’ve taken seven points from three games.

Here’s how we expect Blackpool to line up v Bournemouth today:

Goalkeeper – Chris Maxwell

The Welsh shot stopper’s place is never in doubt.

Right-back – Callum Connolly

Despite joining this summer, the former Everton defender has played every minute this season. The Seasiders are in the market for a right-back as Connolly is their only option.

Centre-back – Oliver Casey

Keogh’s disappointing performance against Coventry midweek, which was filled with mistakes, means he will most likely be dropped. Marvin Ekpiteta and Ollie Casey will be in contention for replacing the Irish centre-back. Casey’s one start was in an impressive 3-0 cup win over Middlesbrough with fans calling for a second start.

Centre-back – James Husband

Husband has been influential in Critchley’s revival of Blackpool and will be a mainstay throughout the season at the heart of defence.

Left-back – Luke Garbutt

An ever-present in the backline for the Tangerines, Garbutt looks like he’ll retain his spot.

Right midfielder – Josh Bowler

Since coming off the bench against Bristol City, Bowler has impressed and quickly become an integral cog to the attack.

Central midfielder – Kenny Dougall

One of last season’s heroes, Dougall is yet to really feature due to not having a preseason. The Australian can get his season started here.

Central midfielder – Grant Ward

Ward’s is another that has impressed this season and last season. He will be important to help Dougall get his match sharpness back.

Left midfielder – Keshi Anderson

It is a 50/50 between Anderson and CJ Hamilton. But Critchley seemingly prefers Hamilton’s energy off the bench.

Striker – Jerry Yates

Last season’s top scorer is yet to get off the mark for this campaign but once he gets going, he is unplayable.

Striker – Shayne Lavery

The Northern Irish forward has quickly become a fan favourite, Pool look much stronger with Lavery up top.