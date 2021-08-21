Rochdale have confirmed the signing of Reading youngster, Jeriel Dorsett.

The 19-year-old has spent much of his career at the Reading academy, making 17 appearances for the Royals’ Under-23s last season.

Dorsett arrives at The Crown Oil Stadium Arena with a big reputation, having already been capped for England’s Under-17s and Under-18s.

The move to Rochdale presents Dorsett with a fantastic opportunity to gain some experience in the senior game, and get a taste of league football – having only made two senior appearances prior to his move to the League Two side.

Dale manager Robbie Stockdale spoke highly of the new signing to Rochdale FC:

“Jeriel has been on our radar for a few weeks.

“Reading have kept him around because of injuries, and Covid issues has meant he has been isolating.

“He’ll add really good balance to our defensive structure. He’s quick, athletic and strong, and can play a couple of positions, so he will be a really good addition to our squad.”

It is hoped that the signing of Dorsett can add some quality and depth to what is a very leaky backline. Rochdale have conceded five goals already this season, the joint most in the league.

Rochdale have now signed three new centre-halves this summer, following the arrivals of Sam Graham and Max Taylor earlier in the window.

With defenders Jimmy McNulty and Aidy White both self isolating with Covid-19, Dorsett will have a chance to break his way into the squad in the next coming games.

Rochdale currently sit in 22nd-place of the League Two table, with just goal difference keeping them outside the bottom two.