Leeds United defender Niall Huggins is set to sign for Sunderland on a deal until 2025.

Sunderland are on the brink of bringing the left-back to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis, as per a report by Football Insider.

Huggins, who is 20-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Leeds in search of regular first-team football.

The move is said to be a free transfer.

Where will he fit in at Sunderland?

The youngster will compete for a starting spot for Lee Johnson’s side and will be eager to help them gain promotion to the Championship this season.

He is inexperienced but will be eager to show what he can do at senior level having been a key player for Leeds’ Under-23s over recent times.

What will he offer?

The fact that Sunderland are bringing him in on a bumper four-year contract suggest they see him as one for the future.

Huggins is being signed as someone who the Black Cats can develop and make even better over the next few years.

Thoughts?

This is a great move for Huggins and a fantastic opportunity for him to make a name for himself at a big club.

He will be able to get a lot more game time at Sunderland with his pathway into Leeds’ side in the top flight blocked by an abundance of players.

This deal doesn’t look too far off now and the Black Cats could have a new face coming through the door very soon.