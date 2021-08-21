Peterborough United travel north this Saturday to take on a struggling Preston North End side at Deepdale.

After Posh’s disappointing season opener, the last week has been a breath of fresh air for fans, despite a slight twinge of frustration on Tuesday night.

Darren Ferguson’s side have picked up four points over the last two games, which both involved incredible stoppage-time drama. Tomorrow, they’ll be hoping to end the week with another positive result, against a North End side that are yet to pick up a point this campaign.

Posh’s injury list was added to midweek as captain Mark Beevers was taken off on the hour after what seemed like a serious hamstring injury. As revealed by Ferguson, it looks like the defender will miss a minimum of five weeks, with the probability of his absence being much longer.

Jack Taylor will most likely miss out on any involvement due to recovery from his own injury concerns. Jorge Grant is expected to return to the squad following a slight knock, whilst the likes of Jack Marriott and Siriki Dembélé continue to grow in their match fitness.

Midfielder Sammie Szmodics should also rejoin the bench, after being allowed time off for the birth of his daughter.

Predicted Peterborough XI: Pym; Kent, Thompson, Knight; Ward, Grant, Norburn, Butler; Dembélé, Burrows; Clarke-Harris

How to Watch

Since the start to the 21/22 season, iFollow guidelines have reverted back to their pre-pandemic roots, meaning weekend fixtures cannot be aired live to UK residents.