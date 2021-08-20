Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aidan Dowling has sealed a loan move to Halifax Town, it has been confirmed.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper has become the second young Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper to leave on loan this summer.

Joe Hilton sealed a move to Scottish outfit Hamilton Academical earlier this summer as he looks to pick up more senior experience away from Ewood Park.

That’s exactly what Aidan Dowling will be looking to do too, as he heads out on his first loan stint away from the club.

As confirmed the club’s official website, Dowling has joined Halifax Town in a short-term deal. The loan switch will see him spend a month with the National League side, with his loan spell running through until September 18th.

Dowling recently made the step up from the U18s to the U23s, putting pen to paper on his first professional deal with Blackburn.

He was named on the bench for the U23s’ season opener against Everton, with the tie ending 2-2.

First-team ambitions

Blackburn Rovers has been a good place for young players in recent seasons, with a number of academy players making their way into the senior picture.

The most notable graduates in recent years are Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Travis, while John Buckley and Joe Rankin-Costello have also made the step up to the senior team.

So far this season, Daniel Butterworth, Hayden Carter and Dan Pike have also been around the first-team picture.

Dowling will be looking to impress while on loan with Halifax with a view to following a clutch of fellow youngsters into Tony Mowbray’s plans at Ewood Park.