Luton Town winger Dion Pereira has agreed a contract extension with the Hatters, it has been confirmed.

Pereira, who joined the club last November following his departure from U.S. side Atlanta United, has secured a fresh agreement with the Hatters.

Luton Town confirmed the 22-year-old’s extension on their official club website but eluded to mentioning when Pereira’s contract now runs until.

Upon the announcement of the deal, manager Nathan Jones moved to heap praise on the former Watford prodigy.

Jones stated that he has been thoroughly impressed with Pereira’s performances for the development squad and during pre-season, stating that he now needs to get more game time under his belt as he looks to continue to progress.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The more he trains with us, the better he gets, so we’ve been delighted with him in pre-season. What he needs now is real testing, so we are hoping that we can get him that game time this season so he can further his development.

“He’s earned his contract, he’s done fantastically well. He’s a real technical player for us and we’ve got good hopes for him.”

Jones’ previous comments

Earlier this summer, the Luton Town boss stated that Pereira “needs” a loan.

With Jones reiterating the importance of the young winger getting more minutes this season, it will be interesting to see if that ends up being at Kenilworth Road or out on loan with another club.

Pereira’s game time so far

The winger made his debut for Luton on the final day of last season, featuring against QPR.

He is yet to make a Championship appearance this season, but was named on the bench against West Brom. Pereira made a brief appearance off the bench in their Carabao Cup clash with Stevenage, playing 18 minutes before Jones’ side lost on penalties.