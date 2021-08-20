Blackburn Rovers full-back Ryan Nyambe will be absent from their clash with West Brom, it has been confirmed.

Nyambe, 23, started Blackburn Rovers’ first two games of the Championship campaign, playing all 90 minutes in their victory over Swansea City and draw with Millwall.

However, the Rovers academy graduate was absent from their victory over Nottingham Forest.

Now, it has been confirmed that Nyambe will miss out once again, with a hamstring injury leaving him on the sidelines ahead of Blackburn’s clash with West Brom.

As revealed by Tony Mowbray, the right-back has a slight hamstring strain that he picked up in training, ruling him out of action.

Nyambe will miss the tie with Valerien Ismael’s side, but Mowbray told the club’s official website that he doesn’t think the Namibian will be out for too long, adding they will assess him next week.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m not sure where Ryan is up to, but he won’t be ready to play against West Brom. I don’t think he’ll be too long out of action but he’s not ready yet due to his mild hamstring injury.

“We’ll assess him and see how he goes next week.”

Who could feature in Nyambe’s absence?

With Nyambe out, we could see youngster Hayden Carter come in at right-back once again. The 21-year-old is a centre-back by trade but put in a decent showing against Nottingham Forest.

Another option is fellow youngster Dan Pike, who is naturally a right-back. However, he has less senior experience than Carter, so it will be interesting to see what Mowbray decides to do.

Joe Rankin-Costello has previously deputised at right-back when called upon, but he too is currently sidelined through injury.