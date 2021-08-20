QPR midfielder Faysal Bettache has joined Oldham Athletic on a season-long loan deal, it has been confirmed.

Mark Warburton has been looking to send some of QPR’s top young talents out on loan before the window slams shut.

Defender Conor Masterson has been lined up for a loan move and he now looks set to join Cambridge United.

Now, it has been confirmed that promising midfielder Faysal Bettache has sealed a temporary move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with Oldham Athletic swooping in.

The Latics confirmed Bettache’s arrival on their official club website, revealing that the youngster will spend the 2021/22 campaign at Boundary Park.

Bettache, 21, has been in and around QPR’s senior team over the last few months.

The attacking midfielder was involved in Warburton’s pre-season squads and started in their Carabao Cup win over Leyton Orient. He was also named on the bench for their season opener against Millwall, remaining an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw.

A chance to flourish

Now, having sealed his loan move to Oldham, it will be interesting to see how the young midfielder fares in his first campaign of consistent senior game time.

Bettache, who is also eligible for Algeria, has impressed in QPR’s youth ranks, helping him earn a spot in the senior side on occasion.

Overall, he has featured 13 times for Rangers’ first-team, chipping in with one assist in the process.