Fulham have started their 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign under Marco Silva in a series of performances that underline their class.

Fulham’s unbeaten over their opening three games sees them in 2nd place in the table – one of six sides on seven points.

Last time out they beat fellow London side Millwall by a 2-1 scoreline at the New Den.

Tomorrow sees the Cottagers at home and facing the challenge of newly-promoted Hull City.

The Tigers bounced back to the Championship at the first time of asking after relegation the season before.

Per West London Sport, Fulham boss Marco Silva has some mixed news on the injury front.

Three out but two in for Fulham

It’s a mixed bag of news for Fulham fans regarding player availability for tomorrow’s encounter.

Fulham boss Silva confirms that three players are likely to miss out: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney and Terence Congolo still on the treatment table.

However, what will be better news for Cottagers fans is confirmation that key duo Bobby Decordova-Reid and Josh Onomah are available.

Decordova-Reid missed the Millwall game with an injury and Onomah was taken off at half-time with a knock.

On their availability, Silva confirmed that “Bobby [Decordova-Reid] is available and Josh [Onomah] is 100% fine.”

Thoughts?

The three players definitely not featuring in the Hull City game are a big loss for the Cottagers.

However, news that Decordova-Reid and Onomah are available is a boon for Fulham fans. Decordova-Reid has three assists this season already and Onomah one goal and one assist.

Both players will be vital on Saturday as Fulham look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.