Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has stated Southampton striker Michael Obafemi has “fallen off” their transfer radar.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a new striker after selling star man Adam Armstrong to Southampton earlier this summer.

Saints ace Michael Obafemi has been heavily linked with the Ewood Park outfit, with a potential cash plus player swap deal reported at one point.

However, as Blackburn’s search for a new striker goes on, it has been revealed that Obafemi is no longer on the club’s radar.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has stated the Irishman is no longer on his radar.

Mowbray went on to add that there were never face-to-face talks with Obafemi, adding that he doesn’t think a move will materialise into anything more serious.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think it’s fallen off the radar, I would have to say.

“He’s never a player that we got to the point that I met him or spoke to him.

“It felt as though it was something that could create a balance but it probably didn’t suit either party and it doesn’t look to me as though that one will materialise.”

With their pursuit of Obafemi failing to develop into anything more serious, it will be interesting to see how the striker’s situation pans out.

More Championship interest

Blackburn Rovers ending their interest doesn’t fully rule out the possibility of a Championship move for the 21-year-old striker.

Fulham and Bournemouth have also been mentioned as potential suitors, so it awaits to be seen if this latest development piques their interest.

As for Blackburn…

Tony Mowbray still has some solid options in attack despite Armstrong’s departure. Ben Brereton Diaz has enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to the season, while Sam Gallagher and youngsters Tyrhys Dolan and Daniel Butterworth are also options.

However, a new number nine wouldn’t go amiss, with a good amount of money from the Armstrong deal available for reinvestment.