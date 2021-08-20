Portsmouth are open to offers for right-back Callum Johnson, according to reports.

Last summer, Callum Johnson arrived at Fratton Park following a successful stint with Accrington Stanley.

The 24-year-old was the first choice option at right-back for much of the season after being brought in by Kenny Jackett and he successfully maintained his place in the side after Danny Cowley’s arrival.

However, as per a report from The News, Portsmouth are now open to offers for the former Middlesbrough youngster.

It is said that Johnson is free to Fratton Park if another club comes in with a bid for him before the end of the month.

Summer signing Kieron Freeman has come in and looks to be Cowley’s go-to option at right-back, with Johnson forced on the sidelines through suspension after being sent off in Pompey’s Carabao Cup defeat to Millwall.

A solid option for Portsmouth’s League One rivals

With Freeman now on the books at Fratton Park, it makes sense for Johnson to move on if he wants regular game time elsewhere.

However, Pompey’s loss could be another League One side’s gain, with the right-back impressing in the division. He played 119 games during his time with Accrington and has notched 48 appearances with Portsmouth.

Johnson doesn’t quite fit into Cowley’s system but could be a solid option for another third-tier side.

Could a deal be done?

It awaits to be seen who, if anyone, will come in for Johnson before the end of the month.

Under two weeks remains in the window but with Portsmouth keen to offload the full-back, it will be interesting to see if anyone puts in a suitable bid to prize him away from Fratton Park.