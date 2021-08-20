Hull City are close to bringing in a new unnamed striker, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

One player who could possibly be the mystery forward is Sunderland’s Will Grigg.

The Tigers’ transfer target in question is currently on the books of a club at the moment but Hull can’t pay a transfer fee due to their embargo.

Grigg, who is 30-years-old, has fallen down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light and only has a year left on his contract there.

Available

The Black Cats are keen to get him off their books and he is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere, as per a report by the Northern Echo today.

Grigg is out-of-favour and spent the second-half of last season on loan at MK Dons where he scored eight goals in 20 games.

The Dons and Wigan Athletic have been keen on signing him this summer but have both made other attacking signings now.

Hull boss Grant McCann has said that his side are working on a new striker addition: “He can play through the middle, different to Magennis, different to Eaves, more of an on-the-shoulder number nine. Hopefully we can get it done, it’s nearly there but we’re just waiting on the go-ahead, which may not be until after the weekend because he may be involved with his team.”

Fits the bill

Grigg fits the bill of this description so could McCann be throwing his Northern Irish compatriot a Championship lifeline?

His time at Sunderland hasn’t worked out but he had previously managed 65 goals in 150 games for Wigan before his move to the North East.

The sticking point

The Northern Echo’s report today suggests Grigg is keen to return closer to family in the Midlands which may rule out a move to Hull.

Nevertheless, it is a name worth keeping an eye on over the next 48 hours or so.

The Tigers have lost their last two games in the league and are in the hunt for a new striker to sharpen their attacking options.