Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out about the imminent arrival of Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar, in his pre-match press conference.

Middlesbrough take on Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon, but attention turned towards Sporar in his press conference on Friday afternoon.

The Boro boss had previously confirmed that two players were having medicals ahead of proposed moves, although both remained unnamed. Since then the club have announced the arrival of Toyosi Olusanya from non-league Billericay Town, whilst Warnock revealed that Sporar has completed his medical.

He says he expects the deal to be completed next week. The deal is expected to be an initial loan with a view to buy.

“The medical was done somewhere, Portugal or Spain the other day,” said Warnock.

“I know they were doing some paperwork yesterday. Obviously he won’t be involved on Saturday so I imagine a full week ahead next week.”

Where does Warnock expect him to fit in?

The Middlesbrough manager currently has Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom at his disposal in the number nine position. However, the latter is expected to depart on loan in the coming weeks if an agreement can be reached with an interested club.

He said that although not a target man, he could play alongside Ikpeazu in a front two.

“I don’t think his forte is as a target man if I’m honest,” he said.

“I think he could play with another target man. He can do that role but he’s not going to win headers that Uche probably would win. He’s played across all three positions and he’s played up as a two so he’s quite versatile and he’s got a good turn of pace.”

When could Boro fans see him in action?

As Warnock said he won’t be involved tomorrow against Derby. But if the deal is finalised and he is registered in time, supporters could see him debut against Blackburn Rovers the following weekend.

They aren’t blessed with too many forward options at present due to a number of injuries and so Sporar is likely to be in contention to play as soon as he signs.