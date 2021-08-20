Bournemouth youngster Jake Scrimshaw has completed a loan move to League Two side Scunthorpe United, it has been confirmed.

Today has been a busy day for Scott Parker’s Cherries on the transfer front.

While experienced defender Gary Cahill has completed a free transfer move to Dean Court, Bournemouth youngster Sam Sherring has sealed a loan move to Accrington Stanley.

Now, it has been confirmed that a second youngster has completed a temporary exit, with strikerJake Scrimshaw linking up with Scunthorpe United.

As confirmed on the Iron’s official club website, Scrimshaw has joined the club on a season-long loan deal.

He comes in to bolster Neil Cox’s attacking ranks as he looks to pick up more experience of the senior game away from parent club Bournemouth.

Having netted an impressive six goals in five FA Youth Cup games for the club’s youngsters, Scrimshaw has spent a good amount of time out on loan in recent seasons.

The 20-year-old spent time in non-league football with Poole and Eastleigh before making the step up to the Football League last season.

Scrimshaw spent the first half of the campaign with Walsall, scoring two goals in 16 outings for the Saddlers before switching to fellow League Two side Newport County in January. With the Exiles, he also netted twice in 16 appearances.

Up next for Scrimshaw and Scunthorpe

Now, he will be looking to make a good impression with Cox’s side, who face Sutton United this weekend as they hunt their first victory of the season.