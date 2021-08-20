Manchester United’s academy and youth system has feelers across the world of football – feelers that find new talent.

Manchester United snapped up one of those youngsters in Amad Diallo who arrived from Atalanta in early January this year. He was effectively snapped up as a player for the first-team squad.

He signed a deal to the end of June 2025 with the Red Devils having the option of a further year.

Amad Diallo – Manchester United start

19-year-old Ivorian winger Diallo is definitely a talent and one that many think has a bright future in the game.

Since signing for the Red Devils, Diallo has made eight first-team appearances in all competitions., scoring once and providing one assist.

These are on top of sparkling displays for Manchester United’s Under-23s where he has scored four goals and provided three assists in just three games.

Amad Diallo – Sheffield United interest and Solskjaer latest comments

Sheffield United are interested in him with Sky Sports saying that the youngster “could be set for a temporary switch” away from Old Trafford.

Sheffield United were one of the clubs mentioned as being interested in a loan for the Ivorian youngster. Sky Sports added that “Manchester United may allow him to leave in search of more game time.”

Sheffield United have had a torrid start to their 2021/22 Championship campaign. They sit in the bottom three with just one point from their opening three games.

Wanting to bring in Diallo is one thing but this might not be the case after the latest comments from Manchester United boss Ole Solskjaer.

Per the Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, Solskjaer pours some cold water on hopes of any club, Sheffield United included, of landing Diallo on loan.

The Manchester United boss says of Diallo that his return from Olympic duty has seen him “looking really good.” Solskjaer then adds that “I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays.”

Thoughts?

The Blades were sliced apart by a rampant West Brom last time out – going down 4-0 at The Hawthorns. They need a spark to light the fire under their season.

Ole Solskjaer’s comments would indicate that a move by any club, including Sheffield United, for Diallo might not be considered.

Solskjaer continued by adding that all things need to measure up for the Red Devils to consider a loan out of the club. He stresses that the move, club and playing style all need to be right before a loan is sanctioned.

Whilst it is early on in a long season, Sheffield United’s position isn’t the most encouraging when glancing at the table.

The Blades definitely need to start putting in better performances so that they can drag themselves away from the bottom end of the table. It is too early to talk about a relegation battle at the moment, way too early.

In short, Sheffield United could do with a player such as Amad Diallo coming to Bramall Lane. However, Ole Solskjaer’s words do seem to temper the possibility of this happening.