Exeter City have completed the loan signing of Bristol City winger Owura Edwards.

The 20-year-old has arrived at St James Park on a season-long loan from the Championship side.

Edwards spent the first half last season on loan at League Two side Grimsby Town, making 17 appearances for the Mariners.

During his time in Lincolnshire, the youngster registered one goal and three assists – the second best return in the Grimsby squad.

He returned to his parent club in the second half of last season, featuring in three Championship games, as well as a cameo appearance in The FA Cup.

Manager, Matt Taylor spoke highly of Edwards whilst talking to Exeter City:

“Owura [Edwards] is an attacking player, a good player 1v1 and one who will get supporters on the edge of their seats and hopefully create chances for the team and himself.

“He was on loan at Grimsby Town last season and played really well against us in that game at Blundell Park, in possession he was a real threat and caused a lot of problems.”

It’s been a busy summer for Taylor’s side who have seen 12 new signings as well as 20 departures.

Two of the departures, were key wingers Randell Williams and Joel Randall, who have both stepped up to the Championship.

Edwards’ versatility allows him to play on both wings which means he could be an ideal replacement on either side.

The youngster was a crucial player for Grimsby last season and could be exactly what the Grecians need to turn around their poor start to the season.

Exeter have so far picked up two points from their opening three games, but are yet to find the back of the net and trail the rest of the league in creating big chances, according to FotMob.

It is expected that Edwards will be in the match day squad this Saturday against Forest Green Rovers, as the Grecians look to claim their first win of the season.