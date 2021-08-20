Sunderland are not maintaining talks with left-back Denver Hume.

Sunderland have offered a ‘take it or leave it’ offer for the defender that he has so far left, as per the Chronicle Live reporter James Hunter (see tweet below).

Lee Johnson says talks are not ongoing with Denver Hume.#safc have made, in effect', a 'take it or leave it' offer, and so far he's left it.

Hume, who is 23-years-old, is essentially a free agent now and will be weighing up his options.

Hunter says the full-back is at the point now where he would be ready to start training again if he had a club.

Academy graduate

Hume has been on the books at Sunderland for his whole career to date but saw his contract expire at the end of June.

The Ashington-born man rose up through the youth ranks at the Stadium of Light and was handed his first-team debut on the final day of the 2017/18 season in a Premier League game against Wolves.

He has since become a regular for the Black Cats over recent years and has made 78 appearances for the North East club in all competitions.

Thoughts?

Sunderland need players who want to be there and are committed to helping them get out of League One.

Hume has been a good servant to the club over recent years but question marks remain as to why he hasn’t put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

The Black Cats have offered him the chance to stay at the club but he continues to mull over his future. Perhaps it is now best for both parties to move on.