Sunderland take on Wimbledon this weekend as they look to avoid a dip in form after a midweek loss to Burton Albion.

Manager Lee Johnson will hope that one loss doesn’t turn into a streak of dropping points, which is the same fate that cost the Wearsiders automatic promotion last season.

How To Watch

Unfortunately, UK viewers won’t be able to access live match coverage of the game this Saturday, but audio packages are available if you can’t make it to the game. Oversees customers can purchase match streaming passes.

Injuries

Sunderland confirmed midweek that they will be without captain and new summer signing Corry Evans until September, as he pulled his hamstring and limped off during the game at MK Dons.

There are no more new injuries on the Black Cats’ list.

Prediction

Despite losing midweek, Sunderland played an expansive game and were made to rue missed chances, the North East side have created more chances than anyone else in League One so far (26 – six more than any other side).

Wimbledon make the long trip North and come into this game unbeaten, winning one and drawing two of their opening three. A late own goal midweek denied them all three points as they welcomed Gillingham to Plough Lane.

With the backing of the fans and from the manner Sunderland have set out in the opening three games so far, that they will have too much for Wimbledon on the day and it will be the hosts that come away with all three points.

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Wimbledon