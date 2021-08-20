Huddersfield Town have started this Championship season in the same manner they endured last season. That manner was summed up by inconsistency.

Huddersfield Town’s mixed bag of results sees them fighting it out near the bottom of the table, albeit with just three games gone.

There was news doing the rounds that one bright star from last season, Lewis O’Brien, could be on his way out of the club.

Leading the race for the 22-year-old midfielder were the Terriers’ noisy neighbours Leeds United.

However, a deal is no further advanced than before. Indeed, a report in The Express says that Marcelo Bielsa has made a demand over the deal that will affect its direction.

O’Brien saga could be at an end – Bielsa input

The Express’ Stuart Ballard writes that Marcelo Bielsa has stepped into the O’Brien saga and said his piece.

Ballard writes that the Whites’ boss “has reportedly made it clear that he doesn’t want the club to splash out £8million” on the Town midfielder.

Huddersfield are said to want that £8million paid upfront and not made up through incentives and add-ons.

Speaking on the latest ‘Phil Hay Show’ podcast, writer Hay adds: “Leeds haven’t been prepared to pay that, and don’t think the valuation is right and that is what Bielsa is saying.”

Thoughts?

Ever since he stepped through the door at Elland Road, what Bielsa asks for or thinks is often actioned upon.

It appears that Huddersfield Town’s steadfast refusal to move from their valuation of O’Brien and the terms of the deal are set to see a stalemate set in.

If Marcelo Bielsa does not think that O’Brien represents value for money then it is understandable that he will not want to enter into a deal for Lewis O’Brien.

There are just 11 days left of the current transfer window. That limit is cutting it fine for a side like Huddersfield Town to source an adequate replacement should a player the calibre of Lewis O’Brien leave.

At the moment he stays at the John Smith’s Stadium which is good news for the Terriers.

He knows the West Yorkshire club’s system, and Huddersfield Town will need his presence as the season continues to tick over.