Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill was linked with a loan move to Nottingham Forest last month – are there any updates on his situation at Carrow Road?

Hugill, 29, signed for Norwich City from West Ham last summer. He went on to score four goals in his 31 Championship outings for the Canaries as they won the league title, playing a largely back-up role under Daniel Farke.

After the Canaries’ promotion, Football Insider linked Nottingham Forest with a permanent move for the Englishman but the links have since gone quiet.

What’s the state of play here?

After Football Insider’s initial report, Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop claimed that Norwich were set to loan out both Hugill and Adam Idah to the Championship, with ‘no shortage of interest’ in the pair.

He also went on to claim that Forest were ‘strong favourites’ to sign Hugill, but that the Reds needed to shift Lyle Taylor before they could bring in the Norwich City man.

Norwich to send strikers Jordan Hugill and/or Adam Idah out on loan to the Championship with no shortage of interest. #norwichfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 13, 2021

Nottingham Forest strong favourites to sign Jordan Hugill but will need to move Lyle Taylor on first. Blackburn, Preston and Stoke shown an interest in taking Taylor on loan but all about shifting other strikers first from wage bill #prestonfc #blackburnfc #stokefc #NFFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 15, 2021

Has there been any fresh updates?

No – Taylor has since put in a couple of steady performances in the Championship for Forest, leading the line well and getting his first goal of the season in Forest’s opening day defeat v Coventry City.

It seems like Chris Hughton might bring Taylor back into contention at the City Ground after a difficult maiden season with the club, with Lewis Grabban starting the last league outing for Forest.

Meanwhile, Hugill has missed the start of Norwich’s Premier League season after contracting Covid-19 and for the time being, he looks to be staying in place at Carrow Road.