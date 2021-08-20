Bournemouth have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Newcastle United remain without Martin Dúbravka and Karl Darlow meaning he is likely to be staying with the Premier League side for now, as per reporter Kris Temple on Twitter (see tweet below).

Woodman, who is 24-years-old, has been linked with a move to the Cherries over recent times.

Scott Parker’s side are expected to stick with Mark Travers, who has been in net for them in their opening three games of the season, and new signing Ørjan Nyland.

Swansea loan

Woodman spent the past two campaigns on loan with Swansea City and helped them get into the Play-Offs in both years there.

He has been down the pecking order at Newcastle but has been given his chance by Steve Bruce now.

He spent time in the academy at Crystal Palace before moving to the North East in 2013.

Woodman has since played five times for Newcastle’s first-team and has also had loan spells away at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town and Kilmarnock.

What next

It may well be the case that Woodman now stays at Newcastle with Dúbravka and Darlow still out and his situation will depend on how they are doing by the end of the window.

Bournemouth have two decent options between the sticks now and Travers hasn’t done a bad job so far.