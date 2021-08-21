Fulham will be looking to make it three wins in a week with the visit of Grant McCann’s Hull City at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

With two convincing away wins at Huddersfield and Millwall, Marco Silva will be hoping to get his first home victory of the season and keep this undefeated record going.

Hull, who started the season with a fantastic 4-1 away victory at Preston, have struggled to kick on from that result and find themselves still on three points. A poor defeat in midweek to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County sees themselves in 18th-place.

Injuries

Josh Onomah was substituted at half-time in Tuesday’s game with Millwall, the midfielder sustained a slight injury with his knee and may not be risked tomorrow.

There is still no news on Bobby Decordova-Reid who took no part in the game at The Den. Fulham will still be without defender Terence Kongolo and skipper Tom Cairney.

Harrison Reed has been back in training since Monday and is yet to feature in a match day squad. We could still have to wait to see the 26-year-old midfielder whose first minutes could come against Birmingham City next week in the Carabao Cup.

On the back of two wins we do not expect to see many changes to this Fulham side. Here is our we expect them to line-up.

Predicted line up: (4-2-3-1)

(GK) Gazzaniga

(RB) Tete

(CB) Tosin

(CB) Ream

(LB) Robinson

(CM) Seri

(CM) Anguissa

(RW) Kebano

(CAM) Carvalho

(LW) Cavaleiro

(ST) Mitrović



How to watch

If you are unable to attend the game in person, audio is available on Fulham’s Official website and can be bought as either an Audio Match Pass or part of the Audio Season Pass.

Fans outside of the UK are able to purchase a Match Pass to watch the game.