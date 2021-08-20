Nottingham Forest are closing in on a move for Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

Nottingham Forest are poised to win the race for the highly-rated youngster, according to The Athletic reporter Daniel Taylor on Twitter (see tweet below).

Tough week for #NFFC, but I imagine this will go down well. James Garner is close to a return from Man Utd. Forest closing in on loan deal for 20-yr-old. Stoke wanted him. Derby tried everything. But Forest have worked really hard to bring him back.https://t.co/uVfCBewZSK — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) August 20, 2021

Garner, who is 20-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Reds and they are now bringing him back to the City Ground.

The Athletic also say that Derby County and Stoke City were keen on signing him but are now missing out to a fellow Championship side.

Read: Nottingham Forest target in talks with Bournemouth

The Rams boss Wayne Rooney was keen to use his contacts at Manchester United to lure him to Pride Park for this campaign.

However, their rivals are in pole position now.

On way back

Garner spent the first-half of last season with Watford before linking up with Nottingham Forest.

He was a hit with Chris Hughton’s side and became a popular player among their fans.

Academy graduate

The Birkenhead-born midfielder has risen up through Manchester United’s academy and made his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019.

Garner has since made five more appearances but may well be loaned out again.

Read: Nottingham Forest new boy was on QPR’s radar

Thoughts

Forest have had a poor start to the new season and bringing Garner back will be a boost to their fans.

He impressed with the Reds last term and it will be interesting to see how he would get in during a full season with them.