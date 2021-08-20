Nottingham Forest and a ‘second Championship side’ have made bids to sign USNMT right-back Reggie Cannon from Boavista, reports 90min.

Cannon, 23, is a product of the FC Dallas youth academy.

The MLS club is famed for producing names such as Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards, with Cannon having spent four seasons with the club’s first-team before joining Boavista.

The right-back signed for the Portuguese top flight club ahead of last season and went on to feature 31 times in the league last season as his side placed 13th in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

But 90min now report that Nottingham Forest and a second, unnamed Championship side have made official bids to sign Cannon this summer.

Chris Hughton’s side have been in the market for a right-back – Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer was briefly linked (Sun on Sunday 08.08) with a move but that avenue has seemingly gone cold, with Cannon now looking like a prime target.

Interestingly, Forest are being linked with Cannon as new CEO Dane Murphy starts to take charge on the transfer front – the American was a professional player with the likes of D.C. United.

Check out Cannon in action for FC Dallas in this short highlights video: