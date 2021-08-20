Everton have signed Andy Lonergan following his departure from West Bromwich Albion this summer.

Everton have snapped up the experienced goalkeeper on a one-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Lonergan, who is 37-years-old, was a free agent after parting company with West Brom at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of last term with the Baggies in the Premier League after joining them on a short-term contract in the January transfer window.

Career to date

Lonergan started his career on the books at Preston North End and went on to play 231 games for their first-team.

He then had a year at Leeds United before Bolton Wanderers snapped him up in 2012.

The stopper spent three seasons with the Trotters and was their number one, making 62 appearances in all competitions.

He was lured down south by Fulham in 2015 and has since been back with Leeds, as well as other stints at Wolves and Boro.

Liverpool spell

He was released by Middlesbrough in 2019 and went on to play for Liverpool for while.

Lonergan has now linked up with their rivals Everton in another surprise move in his career.

Thoughts on his latest move?

Lonergan is a safe pair of hands and you can’t really argue against the Toffees signing him as a third choice ‘keeper.

He is a vastly experienced player and will be good to have in and around the dressing room.