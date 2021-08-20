Out-of-favour Watford striker Andre Gray has been linked with as many as five Championship clubs this month, with Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and QPR all entering the race.

Football Insider reported yesterday that all of Birmingham City, Boro and QPR had joined the race to sign Gray on loan this summer.

The Watford striker, who was linked with both Swansea City and West Brom earlier in the month, looks set for a temporary exit from Vicarage Road after falling down the pecking order under Xisco Munoz.

What’s the state of play here?

Other than Football Insider linking all five of the aforementioned Championship sides in the race to sign Gray this summer, little else has been reported.

Earlier in the summer, Gray had spoken out himself about his future, telling Daily Mail:

“My future is down to Watford. If they want me to stay, I am going to fight for my place in the Premier League. I believe I am good enough.”

Recently though, Swansea City manager Russell Martin has arguably dealt the biggest update in Gray’s future after admitting that he was a keen fan of the Jamaican international.

“Andre is a good player who has done fantastically well at this level,” Martin told BBC Sport.

“I never like to talk about players when they are other teams’ players. If he ever comes into this building then we can talk about him then.

“Until then he is just a player that I have played against many times over the years so I know how tough a character he is to play against.”

Nothing has been shared from the perspectives of Birmingham City, Middlesbrough, QPR or West Brom as of yet.

What are Gray’s reported wages per week at Watford?

Here might lie the problem for both Watford and any team interested in signing Gray on loan this summer – as per SalarySport, Gray is one of the Hornets’ highest-earners bringing in a supposed £70,000-a-week.

There’s been no mention of Watford possibly splitting the wages with a potential loan club, or whether they’ll expect any club interested in taking Gray on loan to pay the bulk of his wages.

But it’s certainly an astronomical wage for a Championship club to pay someone who’s been out-of-favour for the past few seasons and so Gray’s loan exit from Vicarage Road prove a difficult one to materialise.