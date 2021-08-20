Reading’s Imari Samuels is being tracked by AS Monaco and Belgian outfit Lommel SK, reports TEAMtalk.

Samuels, 18, is now in the final year of his Reading contract.

The left-back is still to make his first-team debut for the Royals but already he’s being linked with a European move, as the Reading man could yet follow in the footsteps of the likes of Danny Loader and Omar Richards who joined Porto and Bayern Munich repetitively in the past 12 months.

TEAMtalk exclusively report that Samuels is being eyed up by AS Monaco and Lommel SK – the latter team being part of the City group.

It’s been a whirlwind summer for Samuels after first being called into the Reading first-team frame and then into the England U19 squad, followed by these emerging links to both Monaco and Lommel.

Groundhog Day

Reading lost Loader to Porto this time last year and Richards to Bayern Munich this summer. Richards in particular came as a blow to the Royals as the full-back penned a pre-contract agreement with the German giants earlier in the year, meaning that Reading missed out on what could’ve been a future transfer sum for Richards should he have been on a longer-term deal.

The Royals seem to have no problem with producing these talented youngsters but they need to manage them much better. Samuels could soon break into the first-team and after half-a-season, should he still see his contract expire next summer then he’ll be able to sign pre-contract agreements with teams outside of England.

A potentially damning blow for Reading, in a player who clearly has potential but is yet to even grace the Madejski turf as a first-team player.