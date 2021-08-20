Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Billericay Town forward Toyosi Olusanya on a two-year deal.

Middlesbrough had been scouting Olusanya and he has caught the eye of Boro boss Neil Warnock. The club pursued a deal and have snapped him up on a two-year contract.

It is not known whether he has been registered in time to feature for Middlesbrough in tomorrow’s game at Derby County. However, he could make his debut against Blackburn Rovers on the bank holiday weekend.

Will he play in the first-team?

The simple answer is yes. Reports this week stated that Warnock wanted to give Olusanya an opportunity in the first-team after being impressed by the 23-year-old from scouting reports and videos.

Middlesbrough are short in numbers out wide and have resorted to playing youngsters in the last couple of games. Isaiah Jones and Djed Spence have been utilised either side of Uche Ikpeazu, but it might be tough ask for them to play week in week out.

Duncan Watmore, Marcus Tavernier, and Marcus Browne are all out nursing injuries and Olusanya could deputise before they return.

Who has been linked to Olusanya before?

Having come through the academy system at Wimbledon and scored on his debut, the forward was on the radar of several clubs, including in the Premier League.

He was handed trials by both Chelsea and Wolves in the top tier, as well as Reading, although nothing came to fruition. Newcastle United and Manchester City had also reportedly declared an interest previously.

Middlesbrough’s summer overhaul

Olusanya becomes Middlesbrough’s ninth summer signing. He follows Joe Lumley, Luke Daniels, Lee Peltier, Sol Bamba, Martin Payero, Sammy Ameobi, Matt Crooks, and Uche Ikpeazu as new arrivals.

The Teessiders allowed several players to depart this summer and Warnock outlined plans to overhaul the squad. They are doing that on a big scale and they are not finished there.

Rumours are circulating surrounding the imminent signings of Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar and Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen.