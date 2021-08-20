QPR defender Conor Masterson is set to join Cambridge United on loan, reports West London Sport.

Masterson, 22, is poised to join League One side Cambridge United on loan.

The Irishman is a product of the Liverpool youth academy and joined up with QPR ahead of the 2019/20 season. He went on to feature 12 times in the Championship in his maiden campaign with the R’s but only featured four times in the league last season.

He spent part of the campaign on loan with Swindon Town in League One where he featured five times.

Having been backed for a League One loan move all summer, West London Sport now report that Cambridge United are set to welcome the centre-back on loan for the season.

The U’s finished 2nd in League Two last season to earn promotion into the third-tier. They’ve since claimed two points from their opening three league fixtures and find themselves in 17th ahead of their weekend clash v high-flyers Burton Albion – it’s not been reported whether Masterson will sign in time to play tomorrow.

Road to the R’s first-team

Masterson is held in high-regards by both QPR boss Mark Warburton and by QPR fans. After joining in the summer of 2019, he had to be patient to get his chance in the side but broke into the starting line up after New Year and thoroughly impressed.

A loan move for the entirety of last season would’ve been ideal for the defender and he got eventually got his move to Swindon, but a hamstring tear cut short his time with the relegated club.

QPR fans will be excited to see how he fares with Cambridge United as they look to establish themselves in League One.