QPR could be without up to three defenders for their weekend clash v Barnsley.

QPR return to west London this weekend where they welcome a Barnsley side who’ve claimed four points from their opening three games of the new season, compared to QPR’s seven.

It’s the day’s early kick-off and today, QPR are to assess both Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace, as per West London Sport.

McCallum is yet to make his compeitive debut for QPR since joining on loan from Norwich City whilst Wallace was forced off late in the midweek win at Middlesbrough with a hamstring issue.

Mark Warburton told West London Sport:

“Sam McCallum is getting there. He had a stomach problem and lost some weight. Hopefully we’ll get him back – we’ll see how he reports this morning.

“Lee we’ll also assess today. I thought he was outstanding the other night and now we’ve just got to see how he is.”

Elsewhere, Moses Odubajo is suspended for this weekend’s fixture after being sent off v Boro, posing some potential defensive issues for R’s boss Warburton this weekend.

He’s donned a five-strong defence since the start of the year and to great effect. The formidable trio of Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs and Rob Dickie will undoubtedly start in the middle but who might start on the flanks is currently up in the air.

McCallum would be a no-brainer to start on the left should he be available and Osman Kakay would be the next best choice on the right with Todd Kane still exiled – he’s today been linked with both Coventry City and Stoke City.

Another tricky Championship tie for QPR this weekend as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season, with a win or draw able to see them go top of the pile in time for the 3pm fixtures.