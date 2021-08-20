Bournemouth youngster Sam Sherring has completed a loan move to Accrington Stanley, it has been confirmed.

Following a stint on loan with National League side Torquay United, young Bournemouth defender Sam Sherring has been given the chance to prove himself in the EFL.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Accrington Stanley have swooped in to sign the Cherries starlet on loan.

Sherring will spend the 2021/22 campaign with John Coleman’s side, where he will be looking to flourish in his first shot at consistent game time in the Football League.

The 21-year-old has already trained with his new side, as confirmed by Coleman.

Sherring will be competing with the likes of Michael Nottingham, Ross Sykes, Stephen Sama and Archie Procter for a starting spot at centre-back, so it will be interesting to see how he fares.

Rising through the leagues

The Bournemouth academy graduate has spent the last two seasons on loan, winning the Southern League in 2018/19 with Weymouth before joining Torquay for last season.

Sherring played 45 times and scored two goals as the Gulls made their way to the play-off final, only to fall to Hartlepool United. Now, he will be hoping to make a good impression with Accrington as he looks to forge a career in the Football League.

Up next for Stanley

Given that he has already trained for his new side, Sherring could be in the squad for their clash with Crewe Alexandra this weekend.

After three League One games, Stanley currently sit in 7th place, with six points from a possible nine. As for Crewe, they occupy 21st place and will be determined to pick up their first win of the new campaign.